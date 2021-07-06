Donald L. McComsey, 89, of West Lampeter Township, entered into rest while surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of the late Harry and Martha (Helm) McComsey. He was the husband of the late Eleanor "Elly" (Magsamen) McComsey for 45 years at the time of her passing in 2017.
Donald was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards.
Donald is survived by 4 sons: Mark (Wendy) of Quarryville; David of Marietta; Dale (Judy) of Birdsboro; Dean (Barb) of Willow Street; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Blake Diebler officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 9-10 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in the Quarryville Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at: woundedwarriorproject.org or the Red Rose Veteran's Honor Guard, P.O. 8601, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at:
