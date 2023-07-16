Donald L. "Levi" Houpt, Jr.

Donald L. "Levi" Houpt, Jr., 69 of Millersville, passed away July 11, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster on February 1, 1954, he was the son of the late Donald L. "Dick" Houpt, Sr. and Mary E. Herr Houpt.

Levi graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1973. He attended Colemanville United Methodist Church. Levi enjoyed doing stone and masonry work. He worked for Ralph L. Schlegelmilch & Sons, Erb Brothers and most recently for Lowe's at Rohrerstown Road. Earlier in life, he enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, fishing and watching Bald Eagles. He enjoyed going to the movies and was an avid reader, especially Stephen King Novels.

Levi, also known as "Dickie" to his family, always found the good in people and was a very loyal man. He will be missed by his mother, Mary E. Herr Houpt of Conestoga; brother, Dwayne L., husband of Karen Houpt of York; special aunt, Vinie Weaver of Conestoga and his nieces and nephews, Victoria, wife of Aaron Frey, Abigail Ruppert, Benjamin Ruppert, Andrew, husband of Melody Houpt and Daniel Houpt. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Stauffer.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Levi's funeral service on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga with Rev. Manuel Cruz officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will be held in the River Corner Mennonite Cemetery, Conestoga. Please omit flowers. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit http://www.melaniebscheidfh.com.

