Donald L. Kurtz, 72, of Lititz passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He approached his 8 year journey of pancreatic cancer with a positive attitude and an unwavering faith in his Lord and Savior. Born in Ephrata, PA he was the son of the late Norman M. Kurtz and Ethel I. (Stern) Kurtz. He was the loving husband of Carol (Hollinger) Kurtz with whom he shared over 51 years of marriage.
He was a 1968 graduate of Ephrata High School. Don went onto a career at Armstrong World Industries where he had 5 U.S. patents while working there. He retired as a Senior Research Tech after more than 30 years of service.
Don enjoyed the challenge of mathematics, attending choral concerts, exploring the back country roads of Lancaster County, most of all taking the whole family out for special dinners. His greatest joy was seeing his sons be successful in their careers, devoted to their wives, and nurturing fathers to their children.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Jeremy W. Kurtz husband of Melissa and Nathaniel R. Kurtz husband of Michelle, both of Lititz. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Emily, Madison, Josh, Adam, Megan (Andy), Ryan, Niya, Mark, and Mason; sister, Mary Jane Arment of Sarasota, FL, and brother, J. Robert Kurtz husband of Becky of Ephrata.
"Draw near, hold hands, life is short, God is good"
Services will be held private and at the convenience of the family.
