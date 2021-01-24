Donald L. Krushinski, 82, of Lititz, died on January 20, 2021 and was the son of Charles and Viola (Schmuck) Krushinski. Born in 1939 and lived in Lititz throughout his life. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lynn (Good) Krushinski, one daughter Wendy Jo, wife of Robert Diller, of Lititz, and two sons, Daryl and Jeffrey (husband of Tracy) Krushinski, both of Lititz. Also, surviving are grandchildren Alysa and Bryce Diller, Erin, Julie and Ellie Krushinski, Aislinn Harrison and Tatum Neumeyer (Joe), and great-grandchildren Gage, Avery, Landon and Gracie. He is also survived by one nephew, Todd Myers (Jennifer) and his children, Caroline, Olivia and Sarah, two nieces Lori Gildea, her daughter Jessica, and Jodi Eberly (Harold) and their daughters Chloe and Maddie. He shared his childhood with his beloved sister Jane Myers, wife of Arthur, of Lititz.
Dad, Grandpa and Papaw enjoyed all his children's and grandchildren's many sporting events, school productions and award-winning band competitions throughout their school years.
Don served as Senior Class Vice President of the class of 1956, the last class to graduate from Lititz High School, and continued with a two year course in Drafting and Design at Penn State, York. His first job was in drafting the County assessment maps.
Entering the military, he served in the PA Army National Guard. Employment thereafter was with Howmet Corp. for ten years as a lab tech and in industrial engineering. The following 40+ years were in real estate as a Realtor / GRI, CRS & CRB designations. He was a member of LCAR's first industrial/commercial council as well as PAR, NAR organizations. He was a partner at Risser Krushinski Associates.
His many real estate sales locally included contact with the Wrigley Company for the purchase of the Bonfield School tract, dealing with Warwick School for the St. James Church site and negotiating with Warner Lambert Company for the sale of their tract to Clair Brothers (now the site of Tait operations).
Don served as business officer of Lititz Springs Park, Lititz ABC Club and Lititz Fire Co. where he was a driver/pump operator. Volunteering was a part of Don's life: "Habitat" work in Lancaster County and in Phoenix, AZ, also at St. Mary's Church cafeteria for the poor/homeless. His primary service was to the Lititz Springs Park, where he served 13 years on council and numerous committees, spearheading construction of the Boy Scout Pavilion, band shell stage expansion, and interior design work. He served on the Lititz Springs Park July 4th Committee.
A life member of St. James Catholic Church, he served as Eucharistic Minister and served on the original church committee as well as the Sunday school expansion committee. He attended the Malvern Retreat League annually on Palm Sunday weekend. He also sang in the choir at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Phoenix, AZ where he and Lynn wintered for 12 years.
He built and flew a helicopter and played clarinet in Lititz Community Band. Many years were spent doing genealogy research on his family. Don designed both of his houses where the family lived.
Further interests included hiking in the Arizona desert, oil painting, renovation/restoration projects and car cruise rallies with Lynn and their 1955 T-bird.
All are invited to a viewing at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 6PM-7:30PM. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Catholic Church. Interment will be at Lititz Moravian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Don's memory to the Lititz Springs Park Fund, PO Box 110, Lititz, PA 17543 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
A Live Streaming of the Funeral Mass will be on Don's obituary page at 11AM on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. To visit Don's obituary page and to send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com