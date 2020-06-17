Donald L. Klopp, 79, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mt. Joy, PA.
Donald was born in Denver, PA, son of the late William and Pearl (Griffith) Klopp. He worked as a welder and had been the vice president of the Eden Paper Mill Union.
He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, hiking, boxing, working in his yard, and watching cowboy shows on TV.
Donald was preceded in death by his loving wife, the late Joanne C. (Leed) Klopp on January 3, 2020.
He is survived by four children: Susan Harley-Foltz (Robert) of Jonestown, PA, Don Frymyer (Sheila) of New Ringgold, PA, Wanda Dale of York, PA, and Cindy L. Blank of Ephrata, PA; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, William E. Klopp of Lancaster, PA; and one sister, Doris Garman of Ephrata, PA.
In addition to his parents and wife, Donald was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Dostick.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
Place of interment will be Akron Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mt. Hope Retirement Community 3026 Mt Hope Home Rd, Manheim, PA 17545.