Donald L. House, 76, of Lancaster, PA passed away on February 16, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late David and Dorothy (Fritz) House. He was the beloved husband of 29 years of Christine (Keller) House.
Don is survived by a daughter, Cindy L. (John) Mahoney, of Pequea, two granddaughters, Sarah and Rachel, and brother, Robert (Carolyn) House of Alabama.
Don was a 1962 graduate of McCaskey High School. After graduating, Don enlisted in the Navy where he served on the USS Enterprise as a Radio Operator. One of his tours took place during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After his military service, Don continued his skills as a Ham radio operator and attended Civil Defense radio meetings.
He was a firefighter for the city of Lancaster for 27 years. He was stationed at the East King Street firehouse for most of his career. Don received recognition for a life-saving act during a residential fire in 1992.
He enjoyed delivering auto parts part-time for NAPA. Don enjoyed meeting friends and other retired firefighters for coffee and conversation at Dunkin Donuts and at Park City. Don was a member of St. Leo the Great Parish.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon with the Rev. Stephen Logue as celebrant. A viewing will take place at the church one hour prior to mass. Final Farewell will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don's memory may be made to St. Leo the Great Capital Campaign at the above address.
