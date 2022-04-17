Donald L. Hossler

Donald "Donnie" Hossler, 67, of Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2022. Donald was the son of the late Medwin J. Hossler and Lilian M. Armstrong. Donald loved to reminisce about growing up on a farm in Manheim, PA. He graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1973, where he was recognized as a star football player. He worked tirelessly as a longtime employee at Armstrong World Industries. He was also a skilled carpenter and proceeded to work as a self-employed General Contractor, serving the area near St. Augustine, FL, where he lived for many years. Donald had a strong Christian faith and was member at LCBC church. He had many friends because of his social inclination, sense of humor, and willingness to help others. Donald loved football, especially the Florida State Seminoles. He enjoyed reading his Bible, watching old Western movies, fishing and home improvement projects. Above all, Donald loved to be with his family. He is survived by his ex-wife and companion Susan Hossler as well as their four children: son Troy Hossler (wife Tanya), daughter Elizabeth Hossler (husband Tyree), daughter Jennifer Hossler and son Travis Hossler (wife Heather). He is also survived by: 4 grandsons, 4 granddaughters, brother Gene, brother Mike, sister Theresa and stepfather Elvin Dundore. He was preceded in death by his twin brother Ronald Hossler in February, 2022. There will be a private memorial service held a future date.
