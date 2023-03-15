Donald L. Heffley, 76 of Stevens, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 10, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. He was born in Chambersburg, PA, on November 21, 1946, to the late Melvin Heffley and Lorrayne Heffley Jones. He was the husband of Barbara Heisey Heffley. Together they celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Don was a Manheim Central High School graduate where he was an outstanding wrestler. After graduation, he served as Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. Upon his discharge, he worked for Case New Holland (CNH), New Holland, PA for 35 years. After his retirement, he worked part-time at Ephrata Agway for 14 years. He was a member of the Ephrata Lodge No. 665 F. & A. M. He enjoyed trips to the family cabin in Perry County where he hunted and spent Thanksgiving holidays with four generations of family. He also enjoyed supporting his grandchildren by attending their sporting events and school activities.
Don is survived by his wife, Barbara, his son, Shawn M. Heffley of Telluride, CO, his daughter Nicole L. Myers, wife of Kevin J. Myers of Ephrata, PA, his three grandchildren: Andrew K. Myers, Chandler J. Myers, and Megan A. Myers, his three brothers: Melvin Heffley, Jr, Ronald Heffley, Dale Heffley, a sister Ruth Jones and his aunt Mable Mummau Hershey, wife of John Hershey. A private family celebration of Don's life will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Pastor Dennis Trout officiating.
If desired, contributions may be sent in Don's name to Hospice and Community Care, The E.E. Manny Murry Center, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
