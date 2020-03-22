Donald L. Hartranft, Sr., 78, of New Holland, died Friday, March 20, 2020, after a brief illness, at Lancashire Hall.
Born in East Earl, he was a son of the late John and Dorothy (Yoder) Hartranft. His wife, Rosemarie (Miller) Hartranft, died May 31, 1998.
Donald retired in 2008 from New Holland Concrete Block and Pipe plant as foreman after 41 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking and had a love of Ford Mustangs.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
Surviving are two children, Donald L. Hartranft, Jr. of Lititz, and Tammy S., married to Corey Harting of Ephrata; a granddaughter, Brooke Mae Harting; a brother, John (Mary) Hartranft of New Holland; and two sisters, Joyce (Richard) Jacobs of Mohnton, and Darlene Diffenderfer of Lancaster.
A memorial service and interment in the Center Union Cemetery will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in Donald's memory can be sent to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
