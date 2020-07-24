A memorial service celebrating the life of Donald L. Hartranft, Sr., 78, who died March 20, 2020, will be held on Aug. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Comfort Inn Lancaster County North, 1 Denver Road, Denver, PA. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at the Center Union Cemetery along with food and fellowship back at the Comfort Inn. Everyone should bring their Mustangs or Hot Rods.
