Donald L. Harris, 74, of Lititz, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully at home on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Born in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Donald L. and Eleanor Eckley Harris. Don was the loving husband of the late Sandra K. “Sandy” Hollobaugh Harris who died in November of last year. Don attended Franklin and Marshall College and studied engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology. He proudly served in the U.S. Army before receiving a medical discharge. At the age of 50 following a successful professional executive career, Don retired as President and Chairman of the Board for Universal Forest Products a Universal Eastern Company, doing business in 16 of the northeastern United States with treated lumber building products for the manufactured housing industry. Don was a past chairman of the board of the Manufactured Housing Institute- suppliers division, and past president of Insider Investment Club.
Don was a faithful and active member of Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim, where he served as finance chair and on the board of directors. Don’s memberships included: Skullduggers, Germania Band Club of Manheim, Elstonville Sportsman Association and The Garden Spot Post 56 American Legion of Lititz.
In 1999 Don and other Manheim Central football supporters formed the Manheim Touchdown Club. Don served as President of the club two different times as well as Board Chairman. He directed the club to develop and support scholarships for Manheim Central students based on character, scholarship, and athletic ability. He was responsible for helping to start the MTC Awards banquet that would honor the outstanding football players from the L-L League and was able to lure Nick Sabin to speak at the first banquet. In 2004 Don arranged through the support of NFL Players Association the Gene Upshaw Award that is given by the MTC to the nation’s outstanding Division 2 Lineman of the Year. Don had a major role in two main projects at Elden Rettew Stadium – the erecting of two scoreboards and end zone bleachers. Don also served as a board member of the BIG 33 Football Classic. The MTC and the Manheim sports community will always be grateful for his support and energy.
One of Don’s life passions was fishing; he was Past President of Lancaster County Bassmaster’s, and enjoyed all types of fishing with family and friends to locations in many areas of the country from Florida, Utah, Jersey Shore and Canada.
Don had an intense energy to accomplish and reach goals to help others and his community. He had a deep faith and wanted things done a certain way because it always has worked for him. Don was very appreciative and generous. He deeply loved the “Love of My Life” his wife, “Sandy”; and had a tender heart when he was around his grandchildren and children who he loved deeply. He wanted to give to others, and when he retired from his profession poured his energy into his family, church, and community.
Surviving are two daughters: Tracey wife of Tony Campanini of Austin, Ashley wife of Matthew Stargel of Manheim, a son, J. Tyler husband of Lexi Harris of Sinking Spring, four grandchildren: Sarah and Paul Campanini, Dutch Harris, Lincoln Stargel, and a brother, John “Jack” husband of Connie Harris of Clearfield.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Don’s funeral service at Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM. Friends may visit with the family on Friday evening at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family online condolences please visit: www.Buchfuneral.com
Hi, this is Don.
You probably never expected to hear from me when you started to read this obituary.
This is where they usually say, “In lieu of Flowers”. But I need a favor. In the book of James 1:27 Scripture tells us that we are to “take care of Orphans and Widows.”
There are two local charities that do just that. One of them is the Water Street Mission, 210 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. The other one is Manheim Central Food Pantry, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545.
I sure would appreciate you donating to one of these two. They are doing a wonderful job of taking care of those who are having tough time taking care of themselves. A donation to help change people’s lives would be much better than flowers.
Thanks for listening.