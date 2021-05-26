Donald L. Hanna, Bodee, 63, of Narvon, passed peacefully on Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Diane S. Hanna. They had enjoyed being together for 36 years.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late James and Virginia (Kurtz) Hanna.
He had been employed as a mechanic. He enjoyed working on vehicles, spending time with his grandkids and grand pup, and drinking coffee with the guys.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Amber married to John B. Spencer IV, Narvon, three grandchildren: Liam, Parker and Chloe, a grand puppy Jazzy and eight siblings: James (Elsie) Hanna, Kenneth (Peggy) Hanna, Glen Hanna, Margaret Simes, Mildred Boley, Susie (Earl) Huyett, Alta (Howard) Cosner, Donna Hanna. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Huyett.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland from 12:30 -1:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Bridgeville Cemetery. Online condolences may be posted at: www.groffeckenroth.com
