Donald L. Grier, 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Masonic Villages Elizabethtown. Born in Lock Haven, PA he was the son of the late James F. and Helen K. (Long) Grier. He was the loving husband of Joan M. (Purcell) Grier for 64 years, before her passing in 2019.
Don served four years in the United States Navy onboard the USS Quincy (CA-71). He also served with the Naval Reserves, Air Force Reserves, Army Reserves, Air National Guard of Pennsylvania, and the Army National Guard of Pennsylvania.
Don worked at Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven for several years. Drawn to law enforcement, Don served with several police departments in Pennsylvania including New Cumberland, Lock Haven, Hughesville (Chief of Police), Elizabethtown (Chief of Police), and Millersville (Police Commissioner).
In addition to law enforcement, Don worked for The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in Harrisburg, PA. Prior to retirement, he served as the Assistant Borough Manager for Millersville, PA.
He was a member of the Abraham C. Treichler Lodge No. 682, Free and Accepted Masons in Elizabethtown, PA.
Surviving are two children: daughter, Evelyn Masters and son-in-law Gerard Frey, and son, Douglas Grier and son-in-law Joseph Chaloka. Also surviving are a granddaughter, Catherine Fischer and her husband Richard, as well as three great-grandchildren, Mary Catherine, Margaret Douglas, and Joseph Peter Fischer. He leaves behind his beloved cousin, Kaye Yarrison (Tom), four nieces, Janet Bornstein, Christine Pavao, Marilyn Bernier, and Susan Gardner, and a nephew, John Gardner, along with many other dear relatives and friends.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in his name may be sent to Masonic Villages at Elizabethtown, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, 17022. To leave an online condolence, please visit: DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
