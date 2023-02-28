Donald L. Fox, Jr., age 55 of Holtwood, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Donald L. Fox, Sr. of Akron, and Charlotte Simmons Gehman of Ephrata.
He was a member of The Church of Holtwood. Donald loved his career as a self-employed painter, and in his free time, he enjoyed building model cars and fishing.
Surviving besides his parents are 3 children; Zachary, husband of Krystal Fox of Campbelltown, Cody Fox of Glen Rock, and Carly Rodriguez of Lititz, 2 grandchildren; Leach Hatch and Owen Hildebrand, and 3 siblings; Tammy, wife of Rodney Martin of GA, James, husband of Michelle Gehman of Bowmansville, and Tracey Fox of Ephrata.
A funeral service will take place at Rawlinsville Mennonite Church, 838 Susquehannock Drive, Holtwood, on Wednesday, March 1st at 10 a.m. with a viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Burton Salthouse will be officiating. There will also be a viewing time at the church on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donald's honor to The Church of Holtwood to assist in their Turkey Aid Relief, 245 Thompson Road, Delta, PA 17314.