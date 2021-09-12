Donald L. Englerth, 77, of East Earl passed away Tuesday, September 7th, 2021. Born on May 16th, 1944 in Chester County, he was the son of late Caldwell R. Sr. and Florence A. (Fryberger) Englerth.
He was the loving husband of Nancy (Dougherty) Englerth for 30 years.
Surviving are 8 children, Randy, Brenda, Rhonda, Shawn, Christopher, Kelby (Phil), Erin and Morgan. Brothers Ray (Doris) Englerth, Larry (Ann) Englerth and sister Diane (Ray) Zynn. He was the proud Pop-pop of 27 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brother Caldwell Jr. Englerth, sister Peggy Fink and grandson Tommy Croumbley.
Don retired from Lukens Steel after 35 years. He enjoyed hunting in Potter County with family and friends at Dutchland Hunting Camp. He was a member of the New Holland American Legion.
He was a jack of all trades and had a great sense of humor and thoroughly enjoyed teasing his nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He treated everyone like family and will be sorely missed.
A celebration of his life will be held at American Legion Post 662, 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland, PA on Sunday September 19th 2021 from 2 pm to 6 pm.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Don's memory to the American Legion Conestoga Post 662, 35 S. Hoover Ave., New Holland, PA or to the Conservation Foundation of Lancaster County to benefit youth conservation school at lancasterconservation.org. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.