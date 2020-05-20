Donald L. "Ducky" Shortlidge, 90 of Mountville, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Fay E. Houck Shortlidge for forty years before she passed away. He was born in Eden, son of the late Clefton F. and Louise Miller Shortlidge. Ducky was a design engineer, having worked for Schick for 21 years, where he held several patents, and Hamilton Technologies before his retirement. He was a member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserves and the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a Boy Scout leader; was a life member of the Susquehanna Yacht Club and loved sailing. He had his pilot's license and flew airplanes for a short time. Ducky enjoyed his cars, playing the drums in a band, dancing, going to Dewey Beach, DE, and his family pets. He loved helping the neighbors, fixing everything around the house and keeping the house spotless. Ducky was a wonderful father.
He is survived by one son: Timothy L. Shortlidge. Twin daughters: Kimberly L. Shortlidge and Kathy L. married to Al Sensenig.
The Family would like to thank McKonly's Garage for giving Ducky purpose following his retirement.
The Drive Thru Viewing/Visitation will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Silver Spring Cemetery at 11:30 A.M. with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »