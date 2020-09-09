Donald L. "Dick" Houpt, 84 of Conestoga passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 in the comfort of his own home with his wife and family by his side. Born in Conestoga on October 21, 1935, he was the son of the late Raymond "Levi" and Margaretta Rice Houpt. He was the loving husband of Mary E. Herr Houpt with whom he was married on June 1, 1963.
Dick was a dedicated and hardworking man and worked for over 57 years for Erb Brothers Landscaping as a foreman and excavator. He was a long time member of Colemanville UM Church where he enjoyed helping with the church's dinners. Dick enjoyed his mountain house in Lycoming County, hunting and target shooting. He and Mary traveled to Hawaii 5 times and it was their favorite vacation spot. In his younger years, he enjoyed skiing and horseback riding. Dick loved working outside in his yard and taking care of his property.
Dick was simply "the best" to his family. Whether in his role as a husband, father or Pap, he loved his family.
Dick will be deeply missed by his wife Mary; sons, Donald L. Houpt, Jr. of Millersville and Dwayne L., husband of Karen Houpt of Dallastown; grandchildren, Victoria (Aaron) Frey, Andrew (Melody) Houpt, Daniel Houpt, Benjamin Ruppert and Abigail Ruppert. He is also survived by his brother, Glenn Houpt of Lancaster and sister, Gladys Rankin of Lancaster. Dick was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Stauffer, sister, Janet Sample, and his fur baby, Princess.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dick's funeral service on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA with Pastor Walt Umberger officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the Colemanville UM Cemetery. Family encourages casual dress. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Dick's Memory to his church, Colemanville UM Church, 219 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, PA 17516. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
