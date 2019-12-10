Donald L. Crum, affectionately known by his friends as Narble, 59, of Bainbridge, entered into eternal rest on December 5, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born April 14, 1960 in Harrisburg, PA and was the son of the late Claude E. and Mildred F. (Espenshade) Crum.
He was employed at Miller Pipeline as a pipe fabricator. He was a member of the Sons of American Legion, Bainbridge, the Sons of Moose, Elizabethtown, and the VFW, Mount Joy. He enjoyed riding his Harley, boating on the river, hunting, and fishing.
Don is survived by his four siblings, Carole A. Mullen and her husband Roger, Claudia J. Eshenour, David A. Crum, and Deborah K. Wilson and her husband Mike.
He will be dearly missed by his siblings, special cousins Jennie and Beth, many close friends, and his dog Yogie.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Falmouth United Methodist Church, 180 Falmouth Rd., Bainbridge, PA 17502. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM on Saturday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lori Bauer for her care and dedication to Don during this difficult time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 112 Sipe Ave., Hummelstown, PA 17036.
