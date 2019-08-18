Donald L. Abel, Sr., 69, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles William and Elizabeth (Heisey) Abel. Donald was the husband of Joyce (Pekarek) Abel with whom he celebrated 36 years of marriage this past May 21st.
Donald was a graduate of Hershey High School. In his early years he worked for ITT Grinnell Industries and later did sheet metal work. He retired from Tait Towers in Lititz as a machinist. Donald was a member of the Columbia Fire Company #1. He enjoyed fishing trips to the C&D Canal and playing the slots at Hollywood Casino.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Joyce, are three children, Donald Abel, Jr., husband of Natalie of Mount Joy, Sherry Lewis, wife of Michael of Marietta and Charles Abel, husband of Jennifer of Indiana. Also surviving are six grandchildren.
A memorial service honoring Donald's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 3 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 2 PM to 3 PM. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com