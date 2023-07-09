Donald Keath Binner, Sr. died on July 3, 2023 in his Schaefferstown home. He was born in Rexmont on July 19, 1929 to the late George and Margie Binner. He is survived by his wife Joyce (Krall) Binner with whom he shared a wonderful 35 years and children: Barbara Horlacher, Richmond, VA; Angela, Schaefferstown; Donald, Jr., Lebanon and George Michael (Deb), Leesburg, FL. Step-sons: Scott (Sue Mehaffey), Newmanstown; and Marty, Myerstown. Grandchildren: Andrea (Ben Riegle), Lebanon; Evan Rye (Chelsea), Columbus, OH and Ben Horlacher, Richmond, VA. Step-grandchildren: Jennifer Siegfried, Burlington, MA; Rebecca wife of LTC Jared Spear, Hapscom AFB, MA; Elizabeth wife of Dr. Steven Lehmkuhl, Hancock, NH; Andrew Ontkos (Elizabeth Harnish), Myerstown; Alex Ontkos, Colorado Springs, CO. Five great-grandchildren and sister: Linda Binner, Lebanon.
Donald was preceded in death by sisters: Marjorie Hallman and Marie Figueroa and brother George Kenneth Binner and Step-daughter: Kelly Siegfried.
Donald was raised at Hershey Industrial School (Milton Hershey School), served in the U.S. Army and worked in oil fields in Oklahoma, Texas, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Venezuela. He returned to Schaefferstown and became owner and president of Binner Associates with factories in Schaefferstown, Palmyra, Lebanon and Womelsdorf. He retired in 1991. Donald served on the board of directors of the former Peoples Bank, Lebanon and various local civic organizations. He was also past chairman of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Lebanon Steitz Club.
Donald was an avid reader and an enthusiastic hunter, traveling to Africa, Columbia, Argentina, Uruguay, Honduras and throughout the U.S. He also enjoyed fishing in Norway and along the eastern coastline. He and Joyce wintered on Marco Island for 23 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and worked hard to instill in his children the lessons he learned at the Hershey School: honesty, kindness, the value of hard work, and giving back in gratitude for his success in life. He practiced "pay ahead" before its time. Donald will be sadly missed by many friends and family who dearly loved him.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wellspan Hospice, 252 s. 4TH St., Lebanon, PA 17042. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday July 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA 17088.