Donald K. Zook, age 92, of Lititz, passed away at Brethren Village on March 23, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Samuel and A. Louetta (Kreider) Zook.
He graduated from West Lampeter High School in 1949 and went on to graduate from Millersville University with a degree in education in 1958. Don was a life member of the Benevolent Elks Club.
Don is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Zook; his daughter Heidi Oxley; his grandchildren: Ashley, Sierra, Alex, Jessica, Sam and Alisha; his siblings: Ruth Rutt, Doris Brubaker, Lois Yost, and Kenneth Zook; and his stepchildren: Jeffrey Foresman and Kimberly Becker.
In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his two sons Geoffrey and Brian Zook and his brother Richard Zook
