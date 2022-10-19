Donald K. Ware, 78, of New Holland, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. His wife, Ruth Ann (Lutz) Ware, survives.
Born in Drexel Hill, he was the son of the late Preston L. and Teressa H. (Whilden) Ware.
Don graduated from Drexel University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. For 31 years, he worked as a software engineer for Unisys Corp.
He faithfully served God and others through his church and other ministries. He served as an Elder and in Sunday School leadership at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia and Aldan Union Church. More recently he led a small group and helped with security at Calvary Church in Lancaster.
His life of service also included serving as a Board Member at Delaware County Christian School, a mentor at CrossNet Ministries, teaching classes for Revelations-Freedom Ministries, mission trips to Costa Rica and Poland, Jolly Trolly Driver and Caring Connector at Garden Spot Village.
Often, he used his computer skills behind the scenes to help these organizations create more effective databases.
Through all his service his desire was for people to put their faith in Jesus alone for their salvation as he did when he read these words of Jesus as a young man, ""Because you have so little faith. Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, Move from here to there,' and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you."" Matthew 17:20
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Andrew (Julie) D. Ware, Peter J. Ware, and Christy (Michael) W. Biscocho, and six grandchildren: Hannah, Josiah, Jadon, Annaliese, Stella and Abigail.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Lois A. Hughes and his infant brother, Robert Ware.
A memorial service will be held at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland on Sunday, October 30th at 3PM led by Pastor John Frye. Family will be receiving guests at 1:30PM and there will be a reception following the service in Garden Spot's Village Park. If desired, memorials may be sent to CrossNet Ministries in New Holland, PA -https://elancocross.org/get-involved/donate/. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
