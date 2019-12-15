Donald K. Gurtizen, 95, of Washington Boro, passed away December 4, 2019, at Brereton Manor, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Holtwood, he was the only child of the late John and Erma (Kreider) Gurtizen. Donald was the beloved husband of Betty Jane (Stenman) Gurtizen, and together they celebrated 71 years of marriage this past June. In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his three children, Greg Gurtizen, Douglas Gurtizen, and Cynthia Gurtizen, all of Millersville.
After graduating from high school, Donald enlisted in the US Navy and honorably served his country during WWII upon a Patrol Torpedo boat. After his separation from the Navy, he attended college and received his master's degree in Education from Temple University. During his teaching tenure, Donald held various positions and served as Principal with the Conestoga Valley School District.
Donald was known as a very kind and generous man who had a strong faith and a deep love for his family. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and traveling to Canada. Donald was a major book reader and card player, and he loved to golf. He was a long-standing member of the Conestoga Country Club, Crossgates Golf Club in Millersville, and Millersville United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers at Brereton Manor for their loving care of Donald during his stay at Brereton Manor.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service, which will be held at 1:00 PM on January 5, 2020, at Brereton Manor, 3028 Anchor Road, Washington Boro, PA, 17582. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald‘s memory may be made to TLC Homeless/Transitional Living Center at 105 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
