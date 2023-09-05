Donald Joseph Kelly of Stevens, born October 2, 1963, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital at the age of 59.
He was born in Spangler, PA to the late Claire L. and Virginia M. (Kline) Kelly and was the husband of Wendy M. (Wolanin) Kelly.
Donald was a parishioner at OMPH Catholic Church. He was a concrete worker at B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. He also was the owner of A-1 Demolition.
Donald was an avid pool player, he has many MVP (most valuable player) awards, he also liked to fish and was an animal lover, who adopted many. He was known for his cowboy hats and boots.
Donald adored his three children and grandchildren. He was famous for saying "Do whatever you want because you're going to do it anyways."
In addition to his wife, Wendy, he is survived by three children, Crystal Walker, 36, wife of Corey Stauffer, Sean A. Kelly, 23, Serenitti L. Kelly, 17, and two granddaughters, Brooklynn Walker, Lillian Stauffer. He also had eleven siblings, Joan, wife of Dean Wagner, Patrick, husband of Maryann (Mitchell) Kelly, Edward, husband of Brenda (Krug) Kelly, David, husband of Carolyn (Swanger) Kelly, Paul, husband of Audrey (Dillion) Kelly, Robert, husband of Brenda (Birchall) Kelly, Charyl, wife of Mike Sprinkle, Cathay, wife of Andrew Kaminsky, Patty, wife of Patrick Hamizak, William, husband of Deborah (Illuzzi) Kelly and Mary Kelly.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10-11 a.m., at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, PA. This will be followed by a Christian prayer service with Deacon Jim Lawson as celebrant.
Another service will be conducted in his hometown of Northern Cambria, PA, date and time to be determined at a later date.
Donald arranged a GoFundMe to help with Funeral costs and for our daughter to go to college.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Denver, PA. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com
Browse »