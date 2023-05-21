Donald Joseph Froehlich, 79, of Lititz, passed away on May 16th, 2023. He was the youngest son of the late Alfred H. Froehlich II and the late Corrine E. (Neales) Froehlich. He was a devoted husband to Joy (Weinstein) Froehlich for 26 years.
Donald was the eternal chef, gardener, and baker who treasured the chance to provide happy memories and spaces for loved ones.
In addition to his wife, Joy, also surviving are his three children, Christopher Eric Froehlich, Jennifer Carly Froehlich Birnie, and Kaylin Eidam Froehlich. Donald was also a devoted dog-father to Rikky and Timmy.
Donald's Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023, at 12:00 PM in the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 422 & Lucy Avenue in Hershey. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. Share condolences at: www.hooverfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the PA SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.