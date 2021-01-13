Donald James Miller, 79, of Mountville, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at home.
He was born in Altoona to the late Leslie A. and Margaret Mae (Kinzer) Miller and was the husband of Cheryl B. (Bailey) Miller with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lancaster.
Donald was the Northeast Regional Manager for the Army-Air Force Exchange Service prior to retirement. He enjoyed bowling and traveling.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by six children, Kim Wright of Vineyard, UT, Ginger, wife of Robert Weiss of Mountville, Scott A., husband of JoDee Miller of Boise, ID, Michele, wife of David Rose of Mount Joy, Lance A., husband of Natasha Miller of Riverview, FL, Cort J., husband of Pricilla Miller of Tyler, TX; 21 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a sister, Wanda F., wife of Charles Albright of Clinton, MD.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary A. Miller.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Millport Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »