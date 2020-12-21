Donald James Garland

Donald J. Garland, 65, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Thursday December 17, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Born July 11, 1955 in Johnstown, PA, Donald was the son of the late Ben and Alice (Robinson) Garland. On October 25, 1997, Donald married Kathryn in Lancaster and would go on to spend 23 wonderful years together.
A skilled concrete finisher, Donald worked for Fisher Concrete and several other professional local concrete companies. Though Donald was a simple man, he lived life to the fullest and was always willing to give a helping hand. Through the years, he found joy in fishing, hunting, walking his dogs, dirt bike racing, working in his yard, and watching classic movies in the comfort of his home with his wife. Most importantly, Donald was a loving husband and loyal friend who will be greatly missed.
Donald is survived by his wife: Kathryn Garland; a son: Matthew Garland; a sister: Carol Deiatrick wife of Thomas; and several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his beloved dog: Lady Winniefred as well. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three beloved dogs: Sir Winston, Sir Duke, and Lady Dutchess, who met him at the bridge to greet him in.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Donald's honor have been suggested to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway E, Lancaster, PA 17602.
