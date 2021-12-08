Donald James “Don” Nyce, 85, of Lititz, passed away at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. He was the loving husband of Faye Marie (Hochstetler) Nyce. Together they shared 61 years of marriage. Born on June 16, 1936, in Doylestown, PA, Don was the son of the late Wynne James and Grace L. (Nice) Nyce. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Beth Nyce Yoder, his brother, Robert Nyce, and Robert's wife, Ruth.
Don was raised in Doylestown and graduated from Central Bucks High School in 1954. He later graduated from Millersville University and obtained a master’s degree from Trenton State College. From 1956-1958, he completed a voluntary service term in Phoenix, Arizona, through Mennonite Board of Missions. He was an Industrial Arts Teacher in Mechanicsburg schools. Additionally, Don and Faye served with Habitat for Humanity International in Americus, GA. As another example of their service to others, Don and Faye spent a number of weeks in Brazil building playground equipment for a school and volunteering in other capacities in a marginalized community.
Don was a devoted and faithful member of Landisville Mennonite Church. He was known for his kindness, gentleness, and integrity, and approached life with a good sense of humor. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed woodworking, Sunday School teaching and other roles within the church, good conversation, sports, and the outdoors.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by sons, Edward Bruce Nyce and Douglas James Nyce (Dawn); son-in-law Rodney (Sheri) Yoder; siblings, Joyce (Millard) Osborne and John (Dorothy) Nyce; grandchildren Travis, Krista, Daniel, Trentin, and Bryce; and one great-grandchild.
A Memorial Service will take place at Landisville Mennonite Church on Thursday, December 30, at 3:00 p.m. Masks must be worn by all who attend. The service will also be live streamed and can be viewed online at landisvillemennonite.org.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian Peacemaker Teams at www.cpt.org or PO Box 6508, Chicago, IL 60680. To leave online condolences, please visit: