Donald J. Stauffer, 87, passed away peacefully at home in Elizabethtown on Sunday, April 24, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family and pets, with the New York Yankees game playing in the background. Born Tuesday, September 11, 1934, in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Elmer Stauffer and Ida (Blecher) Lindsey. He was married to Ruth (Lehman) Stauffer on April 18, 1959.
A Veteran, Don proudly served with the U.S. Marine Corps. Upon his honorable discharge, he began his career as a salesman with Galebach's Furniture in Lancaster for 40 years and in his retirement, he worked at the Manheim Auto Auction. He was active with the Elizabethtown Kiwanis Club and coached girls' softball. A wonderful husband and father, Don was an avid New York Yankees fan, loved spending time with his family, camping, crabbing, and making chicken pot pie. His pets Joie and Mikki, along with grand dogs Kiley and Sophie and grand kitties Dunkin and Doodle provided him with constant companionship. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
In addition to his wife of over 63 years, he is survived by two daughters: Kathy Jo McKay, married to Gary, of California, MD and Kris A. Stauffer, of Elizabethtown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 siblings, his sister Ruth and brother Carl.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Christ Church UCC, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with Rev. Dr. Galen E. Russell III officiating. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery and returning to the church for a late luncheon celebration of life. Closed casket visitation with family will be held at the church from 1 PM until the time of the service on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donald's memory to Semper Fi & America's Fund, 715 Broadway Street, Quantico, VA 22134, www.semperfifund.org
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com