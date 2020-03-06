Donald J. Shaw, 87, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020.
Surviving are his wife Ruth, daughters Terri Carol, Donna Mayes, Karen Peterson, 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Judith Shaw.
Don will be remembered as a man full of wit and passion, who loved his life and his family and friends. He was a force of nature and we will miss him. Perhaps unusual for a man never without an opinion or short of words, he requested no obituary. In his own words "If you're reading this I'm dead".
We will be having an Irish wake on March 15th, from 1-3. Honey Brook Golf Club, 1422 Cambridge Rd., Honey Brook, Pa., 19344
