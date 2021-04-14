Donald J. Sensenig, 84, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
Born in Rothsville, he was the son of the late Amos M. and Anna Mae (Schnupp) Sensenig. Donald was the husband of Alta Ruth (Charles) Sensenig with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage the past September 24, 2020.
Donald was a home builder in the Manheim, Lititz, Ephrata and Denver area. He was a member of New Haven Mennonite Church and faithfully served the Lord. He spent many hours praying for his family and many people in his retirement years.
Surviving in addition to his wife Alta Ruth, are six children, Loretta Burkholder, wife of Leon of Leola, Donald Sensenig, husband of Debra of Manheim, Linda Horning, wife of Marlin of Myerstown, David Sensenig, husband of Dianne of Manheim, Derwin Sensenig, husband of Wendy of Ephrata, Dean Sensenig, husband of Angela of Stevens.
Also surviving are 32 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Robert Sensenig, husband of Rhoda of Hagerstown, MD, Amos Sensenig, husband of Esther of Lititz, Paul Sensenig, husband of Gloria of Spring Grove and four sisters, Marion, wife of David Boll of Manheim, Sylvia, wife of Melvin Good of Ephrata, Ruth Mast of Schuylkill Haven, Esther, wife of Donald Geigley of Beavertown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandsons and a great-granddaughter.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM at the New Haven Mennonite Church, 230 Crest Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 9 to 10 AM at the New Haven Mennonite Church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place in the New Haven Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to "Bibles for the World" Christian Aid Ministries, PO Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.