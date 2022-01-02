Donald J. Mimnall, Jr., 84, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Donald J., Sr., and Edith McDonald Mimnall. Known to many as Donnie, he was raised in Washington Boro, spending most of his life there before recently moving to North Carolina to be with his daughter. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Jane, and was a gentle loving father to his daughters, Debbie and Kay. After graduating from Thadeus Stevens College of Technology, he was employed by E.E. Murry Construction Company for thirty-plus years. He ended his career with Barclay White Skanska, enjoying his last build job in Puerto Rico. Donald treasured spending time with family and friends, was creative, and enjoyed woodworking, thoughtfully crafting gifts for others. He enjoyed sharing his train collection with the community, especially at Christmas, when children would experience the trains while enjoying milk and cookies with their parents. He will be remembered by many for his quick wit, loyalty, hard-working spirit and competitive nature when playing Parcheesi. Donald loved the Lord and attended Faith Bible Fellowship Church and recently Real Life Church, Stanley, NC, where he valued the fellowship of the Saturday morning men's breakfast gang. In his younger years, he liked hunting, spending time in the mountains and playing the trumpet. He also loved music, and you would often find him tapping his foot to the Gaithers.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jane E. Roberts Mimnall, whom he referred to as his "sweetheart"; daughter: Kay (David) Osisek, Charlotte, NC; two sisters: Carol (Barry) Weaver, Refton, and Diane (Alan) Niesley, Washington Borough; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who held a very special place in his heart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter: Debra Mimnall Wagner.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be at Masonville Cemetery on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 12:00 noon, followed by a luncheon at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Rd., Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's memory to Angel Gowns of the Carolinas, Inc., 2825 Winding River Dr., Charlotte, NC 28214, a 501(c)3 non-profit charity, founded by his daughter that ministers to bereaved families that have lost a child. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com