Donald J. Kuhn, 92 a lifelong Columbia resident, passed away on February 16, 2023, at Penn Medicine LGH. He was the husband of the late Wilma Brommer with whom he shared 59 years of marriage until her death in 2018. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Lawrence S. and Carolyn Resch Kuhn.
After attending Lancaster Catholic High School, Don worked briefly at the Columbia News before enlisting in the U.S.A.F. during the Korean War. During his overseas tour, Don installed cameras and weapons on fighter jets. He received an honorable discharge as an Airman First Class. Don then returned to the Columbia News becoming the Shop Foreman. After owning his own printing business, Don worked as a printer for other newspapers, including the Lancaster Newspaper (Intelligencer Journal). He then spent 29 years at the Lancaster Press before he retired in 1995.
Throughout his life, Don enjoyed boating and fishing on the Susquehanna River or puttering around the Columbia Canoe Club where he had been a member. An avid Phillies fan, he was so happy to cheer for the team in the World Series last year. Don was also a classic car enthusiast, having owned a 1964 Buick Riviera, and attended car shows throughout the area.
A member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia, Don was a lifetime member of several organizations including the Columbia Fraternal Association; American Legion Post 469; Knights of Columbus Council 2294 and the VFW Post 7045.
He is survived by his children, Karen A. Kuhn, Miami, FL; Donald, Jr. and wife Nancy, Menifee, CA; two grandsons, Donald III and wife Martha, Menifee, CA and Tyler and wife Morgan, Show Low, AZ; two great granddaughters, Elianna and Evelynn. He was preceded in death by his siblings, James L. Kuhn and Carolyn Welsh.
Don will be laid to rest this summer in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
