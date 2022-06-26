Donald J. Kugle, 87, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, June 13, 2022. Kugle was a devoted elder at his Church, a valued teacher at school, a respected leader in Masonic circles, and a beloved member of his extended family.
His memorial service will be held in Marietta at Zion United Church of Christ in August.
For 45 years, Don Kugle taught social studies in the Eastern Lebanon County School District. He taught primarily at ELCO High School in American History and Government, including Advanced Placement courses. During his years he served on various educational committees. Kugle served on the Donegal School Board for more than two decades from July 1966 until December 1989 and was Board President for the years of 1983-1985. Kugle represented the Donegal School District in the Lancaster County Vo-Tech (now Career Tech) Joint Operating Committee from 1971 through 1989. He served as Chairman of the Joint Operating Committee from December 1977 through December 1979. Kugle was the President of the Vo-Tech Board during the 1982-1983 school term. He graduated from Marietta High School and Millersville State Teachers College (now Millersville University) with a Bachelor of Science degree in social studies. He did some graduate study in American History at the University of Pennsylvania in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences during the summers of 1960-1962. Kugle was a 50-year member and Past Master of Ashara Lodge # 398 F.& A. M. He was also a 50-year member of the Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, Harrisburg Consistory 32nd degree, and Zembo Shrine. He belonged to the Lancaster County Shrine Club. He was an active member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Marietta for more than 60 years. Kugle served as a member of the church Consistory and for many years taught a Sunday School class. Kugle was the narrator for the Marietta Community Chorus for many years, beginning in 1966. During his teenage years, he was a baseball pitcher with an effective curveball on several teams (midgets, high school, and legion). Kugle later enjoyed playing tennis, reading, travel and helping others.
Born in Columbia, PA, he was the son of the late Laura and John Kugle. He is survived by his brother J. Alan of Honolulu, nephew Scott of Atlanta, and nephew Gregory and wife Janel of Honolulu, and his grand-nieces and nephews, Lauren and husband Dave, Kennedy, Dillon and Justise, and great grand-nephew Zephyr, all of Honolulu. Arrangements have been entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home.
A living tribute »