Donald J. "Don" Alleman, 73, of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ralph and Fern (Sears) Alleman. Don was the companion of Debra Tyndall for 44 years.
Don graduated from Milton Hershey High School class of 1966. A Veteran, he proudly served in the United States Navy and later worked at Trojan Yacht until its closing in 1992. Don retired from Leffler Energy working in HVAC.
Don was extremely proud of having served over 50 years volunteering his time as an EMT with the former Mount Joy Ambulance Association, and most recently serving on the board of Susquehanna Valley EMS.
Surviving in addition to his companion, Deb, is his twin brother, Ronald Alleman of Altoona; a sister, Bonita Koch, wife of Joseph of Washington Boro; and a niece and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia G. "Pat" Alleman and a brother, Gerald W. Alleman.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Susquehanna Valley EMS, 126 Keller Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com