Donald J. Diffenderfer, 55, of Bainbridge, formerly of Columbia, passed away on May 1, 2020 at home. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the Anna Kuhn Diffenderfer and the late Harry E. Diffenderfer.
Don graduated from Columbia High School in 1983 and was employed as a welder. He enjoyed camping and loved his dog, Brandy.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by wife, Tracey (Milligan); daughters, Jenna Ferrick (Timothy); Rebecca Redzik (Michael); one grandson; brothers, Harry E. (Lynne); Michael L. (Paula); Thomas (Paula); and Keith A. (Georgetta). He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Ann Shank.
Due to recent health concerns and restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be announced and held when restrictions are lifted.
Online condolences to the family may be made at
A living tribute »