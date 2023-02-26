Donald Hershey Frank, 87, of Lancaster joined the Heavenly Choir as he is now playing the piano on golden keys for the Celestial Orchestra. Don passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday night, February 22, 2023 surrounded by his loving wife and family. Born in Mount Joy, PA, and known as Donnie, he was the son of the late Henry and Alverda (Hershey) Frank. He and his lifelong greatest friend, Elnora (Leaman), would have celebrated 69 years of marriage this year.
Don graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School and married his high school sweetheart the day after his 19th birthday. Don and Elnora began their new marriage as farmers in Gap, and 6 years later Don started his lifetime career at LH Brubaker Farm Equipment on the Strasburg Pike in Lancaster. By the end of the 1960's he was selling appliances along with the lawnmowers and tractor parts. In 1973 Don purchased the appliance division and never looked back as Elnora and he built a hugely successful appliance company known as LH Brubaker Appliances & Water Conditioning. As the founder he leaves behind a legacy of hard work, determination and dedication to his employees and customers.
Don grew up as one of the Pastor's sons, in the Mount Joy Mennonite Church. After marriage, he was a member of the Vine Street Mennonite Church, and is now a member of the Neffsville Mennonite Church. He was an accomplished pianist, playing all his music from memory. Don would hear a new song on the radio while driving home and then sit down at the piano, playing that song in minutes. His talent was enjoyed by many congregations from Lancaster to Sarasota, Florida. He and his son, Donnie, played piano/organ programs for various churches and senior citizens throughout the county. In addition, he was an avid hunter, enjoyed the outdoors, and created many memories of his golf and tennis playing days with his friends and family.
Don will surely be remembered for his intangible gifts that he lovingly gave to his children (3), grandchildren (11), great-grandchildren (28), and many friends with his kindness, giving nature, and Godly faith. He was a man of honor and integrity and will be greatly missed by every life he touched.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Elnora (Leaman), and three children, Donald L. Frank, Sr. (Kathy Dabler) of Lancaster, Edward E. Frank (Abby Mellinger) of Lancaster, and Debra K. Steller (Michael) of Lancaster. He is also survived by his brother Richard and sister Mildred Groff (Lester) both of Lititz. Preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Naomi of Elizabethtown.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 4, at 11:00 A.M. at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA with Pastor Hunter Hess officiating. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be private in the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
