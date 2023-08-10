Donald H. Wimer, 92, of Willow Street, entered into rest on Monday, August 7, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Eden Township, he was the son of the late Roy W. and Olive "Ollie" S. (Oatman) Wimer. He was the loving husband of Beverly (Autland) Wimer for 66 years.
Don was a 1949 graduate of Solanco High School. He went on to serve in the United States Airforce during the Korean Conflict. Don was employed by Miller and Hartman Food Distributors for many years. He also drove for Solanco Meals on Wheels for over 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, bowling; and golf in later years and could be found attending every Solanco sporting event that he possibly could. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called him "Pap".
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by 2 daughters, Deb Gross and Donna (Tim) Wissler and 4 grandchildren: Zach Gross, Nate Gross, Katelyn DeWitt, and Aaron Wissler. Also surviving are 5 great-grandchildren and a brother, Roy Wimer. He was preceded in death by siblings: Harold Wimer, Dorothy Dearolf, and Janet Lefever.
Traditional interment in the New Providence Mennonite Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Solanco Meals on Wheels, 643 Hopkins Mill Rd., Quarryville, PA 17566.
