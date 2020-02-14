Donald H. Summers, 78 years old passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing facility in Lititz, PA.
Donald was born in Lewistown, PA. He is preceded in death by his father, Hughie A. Summers, his mother, Sylvia V. Summers, and a brother, Robert C. Summers. He is survived by a sister, Sandra L. Leach (Raymond) of Elizabethtown, PA, a brother, Danny W. Summers of Elizabethtown, PA, and another brother, Jimmy J. Summers (Pamela) of Blain, PA. He is also survived by 4 daughters, Judy L. Galati (John) of Newfield, NJ, Stacey M. Reichert (Richard) of Harrisburg, PA, Kathy Jo Summers of Aston, PA, and Laura S. Varndell of Dauphin, PA.
Donald was blessed to have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to work with his hands and he was a foreman in machine shops for most of his life. When he was not working, he had a passion for wood working, golfing, bowling, camping, and taking long motorcycle rides. He had a contagious personality that drew others to him. Spending time with his family was very important to Donald and he will be greatly missed.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA from 9:30-11AM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Donald's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com