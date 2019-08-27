Donald H. Roland, 95, of Brethren Village, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Walter and Mary Ganse Roland. Don was married to Patricia R. Miller Roland for 68 years prior to her death on March 16, 2017 at the age of 91.
He was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Don was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School Class of 1942 and he received a BS in Engineering Management from Elizabethtown College. He retired from Borg Warner York as a quality control Manager.
He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II as a 2nd Lt., piloting P-51 Mustangs and P-40 Warhawk fighters in the South Pacific Theater.
He is survived by 3 children: Donna McGinnis of Venice, FL and twin sons, both of Lancaster, Dennis and his wife Peggy Ann, and Douglas and his wife Joanne. He has 3 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He also has a sister, Rosemary of Lancaster and a sister, Lorraine who preceded him in death.
Funeral Services will be held at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11AM, with a visitation with the family from 10-11AM. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Donald's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com