Donald H. Miller, Sr., age 79 of Holtwood, PA, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Kay F. Beener Miller who passed away on September 7, 2011. Born in Lloydell, PA, he was the son of the late Oscar E., Sr. and Florence L. Smay Miller. He worked as a furnace operator for Alcoa for 27 years before he retired in 1994. Donald honorably served his country in the United States Army. In his free time, he loved woodworking, hunting, fishing, and spending time with and spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is his son: Donald H., Jr., husband of Tina Souders Miller of Holtwood, 3 grandchildren: Donald H. III, husband of Ashley Davis Miller, Tammy M. Miller, companion of Mike Wigman, and Daniel Bleacher, 5 great-grandchildren: Maylyn Wigman, Westen Miller, Hayley Wigman, Ivan Wigman, and Dixie Miller, and 2 brothers: Keith, husband of Faith Miller of Denver, PA, and Bruce Miller of South Fork, PA. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lorraine F. Steiner, and 5 siblings, Robert Miller, Oscar Miller, Jr., Leonard Miller, Mary Cummings, and Sandra Miller.
Funeral service will take place at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA, on Friday, February 4th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the Clearfield Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donald’s memory to Blankets of Honor, 112B E. Harrisburg Ave., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. reynoldsandshivery.com