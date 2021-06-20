Donald H. Mateer, 84, of Brethren Village, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021. Born in Bareville, he was the son of the late J. Cameron and Martha Hoover Mateer. He was married to Joanne Hufford Mateer and would have celebrated their 61st anniversary in July.
He was a 1956 graduate of Upper Leacock High School, and worked as a pipe fitter for Armstrong World Industries. He was a member of Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers. He was also a member of Ephrata Lodge #665 F. & A. M. Don also enjoyed watching sports, especially Penn State, the Phillies, and Eagles.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his 2 sons, Charles "Chuck" married to Cindy Lord Mateer, Richboro, PA and Craig married to Lesley Lanzetta Mateer, Pensacola Beach, Fl. He was grandpa to Lauren and Andrea and Paw-Paw to Madeline, Macy, and MaxAnthony. Also surviving are a sister, Rene wife of Melvin Scheuing, Maytown, and a sister-in-law, Margaret Mateer, Lancaster. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Cameron, Robert, and Claude Mateer.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM from Salem Hellers Cemetery on Monday, June 21, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CVCCS, 2420 Gehman Lane, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, Attn: Development Dept., 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Furman's – Leola