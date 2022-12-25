Donald H. Funk entered into eternal rest on December 18, 2022. Donald was born on September 15, 1930 in Manor Township, the son of the late Roy H. and Mildred (Shultz) Funk.
He attended the Manor Township Schools, graduating from Manor-Millersville High School, now Penn Manor in 1948. Later he attended Lancaster Bible School, now Lancaster Bible College, graduating in 1962. He started his career working with his brothers in the family business.
In 1975 he started his own business known as D.H. Funk and Sons Excavating. Donald was devout and strong in his Christian faith. He was guided in his personal and professional life by high moral and ethical principles. He served his Lord in various ways. His interest in ministering to youth led him to establish the youth program at Central Manor Church of God. He served in that role for 25 years. He was also active in the Youth for Christ ministry, having served on the Board of Directors.
He was active within the community. Always a supporter of education, he served on the Corporation Board of Lancaster Bible College. He also served on the Board of Directors of Messiah Village, Kenbrook Bible Camp, the Penn Manor School Board, and the Columbia Re-uzit Shop. In addition, he provided leadership to various boards dedicated to evangelism and philanthropy.
Gardening, especially working with flowers was one of his leisure activities along with golf and traveling. Donald was aware of his family's heritage and participated in the Funk family gatherings, especially "Thanksgiving in the Market-house."
Donald was a devoted husband and father. In 1953 he married Christine M. Millhouse who passed away in 1989. He then married Susan Hess in 1990. He is survived by his sons, Dennis A. (Tammy), Douglas A. (Linda), and Gregory D. (Beverly). His son Phillip (Kathy) predeceased him in 2021. He was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 1 great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Following the service there will be a time to greet the family. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
