Donald H. Foltz, 84, of Columbia passed away on December 19th, 2019. He was born in Columbia and raised in Washington Boro to the late Raymond and Hazel Foltz. Don was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1953 and proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his service, he worked for "42 years and two months" at Caterpillar in York County before his retirement in 1995. Don had a passion for Penn State Football and archery, and was a past president of Fox Harbor Archery Assoc. He enjoyed hunting whitetail deer with his son and family in Potter County. Don's other interests included raising azaleas in his front yard from seedlings, growing tomatoes in his flower beds, and making many wood crafts. He was a long-time member and past president of the Washington Boro Lions Club. He also belonged to the Columbia VFW Post 2435 and was active in the former AARP Group in Columbia. Don was active as a coach and umpire in the CBAA baseball and softball programs in Columbia and coached the 1970 Washington Boro Little League Baseball Lancaster County championship team. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, who treasured spending time with his family. Most of all, he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in sporting events. Don was a faithful member of Washington Boro Church of God for more than 70 years and Central Manor Church of God for the past 15 years.
Don leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Nancy (Hartman) Foltz of Columbia; his children, Barb, wife of Bill Armstrong of Lancaster, Donald, Jr. husband of Christy Foltz of Millersville; four grandchildren, Dr. Amy Armstrong, Julie Armstrong, Danny Foltz, and Caroline Foltz; his siblings, Jean Dyer of Florida, Richard Foltz of Washington Boro; his half-siblings, Arlene Johnson of Seven Valleys, Raymond Long of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Carl Foltz and Pearl Shaud.
Services for Don will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn St., Washington Boro, PA 17582. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Silver Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fox Harbor Archery Assoc., 273 Indian Head Rd., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
