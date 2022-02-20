Donald H. "Don" Graybill, 83, of Quarryville, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Linda F. (McClune) Graybill, with whom he shared 36 years of marriage. Born in New Providence, he was the son of the late Clarence W. and Alice B. (Wade) Graybill.
Don grew up in Holtwood Village and attended Penn Manor Schools. Early in life he had his own business, Graybill Contracting. Later he was employed by Skyline Corporation as an assistant production manager, retiring with 28 years of service. Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963 at a M.A.S.H. unit in Heidelberg, Germany, earning the rank of Specialist 4.
Don always loved working with his hands and doing carpentry work. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Don was devoted to his family and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jason Graybill, of New Providence, Shaun Graybill, husband of Adrienne (Malin), of Quarryville, Brian Eshleman, husband of Christine (Barr), of Drumore, and Lisa Eshleman, of Strasburg. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shaun II, Joseph, and Alice Graybill, and Richie, Katie, and Lauren Eshleman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, Larry, and Dwight Graybill.
Services and interment will be private.
The Graybill family extends a special thanks to Roz, Toni, and Amy of Hospice and Community Care for their excellent care and support they provided for Don.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Don's memory to Hospice and Community Care,
685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: