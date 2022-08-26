Donald H. Anderson of Edgewater Park, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2022 at the age of 98, at Masonic Village, Burlington, NJ.
Don was born in the Bridgeboro section of Delran and is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Bessie Anderson, his wife, Muriel, his brother, C. Kenneth Anderson, his sister, Charlotte A. Baker, and his daughter, Ruth A. Hubbs.
Don is survived by his son-in-law, Ronald Hubbs, sister-in-law, Helen Anderson, his grandchildren; Jeffrey Hubbs (Josephine), Rodney Hubbs (Kelly), and Robin Hubbs. He leaves behind four great-grandchildren: Jacqueline, Christopher, Emily, and Rian, along with a great-great-grandson, Beckett.
Don attended elementary school in Delran, and graduated from Palmyra High School, class of 41. He was an employee of Millside Farms, Delran, B.F. Goodrich, Riverside, (where he met Muriel), Holley Associates, Moorestown, and retired in 1991 from Yerger Bros. Inc., Lititz, Pa.
Don was a life member, past-president and ex-chief of Delran Fire Co. # 1, a member of the Delran Fireman's Relief Association, Delran Exempt Fireman's Association, a life member of the NJ State Fireman's Association and served as one of the initial members of the Delran Board of Fire Commissioners.
He was a life member and past commander of Riverside Post 146, American Legion, being a member since 1945. He served honorably in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII.
Don was a member of the Delran Twp. Board of Education, retiring in 1967 as president. He was a member of Burlington Lodge 22, Independent Order of Odd Fellows and past Grand Master of the Grand Lodge IOOF of NJ. He was a member of Lititz Lodge 1050, IOOF, Powhattan Encampment No. 30 and Miriam Rebekah Lodge 112.
Don was also an active member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Burlington, NJ where he was a Lay Reader, a Vestry member and a former senior Warden. He was a faithful volunteer at the "Ladle of Love" food pantry at St. Mary's, and a member of the Choral Society.
Don was a member of the Cooper Valley Village Board of Directors. In 2011, Don received the Odd Fellows Meritorious Award from the Grand Lodge of NJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to Don's memorial service which will take place Tuesday, August 30, 2022, beginning 10 AM at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, (old church), 145 W Broad St., Burlington, NJ 08016.
Following the memorial, Don's cremains will be placed in the Mausoleum at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Burlington, Riverside Post 146, American Legion, or your favorite charity.