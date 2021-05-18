Donald Garth Wise, 87, of Denver, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 14, 2021. He was married 49 years to Donna F. Lucas Wise. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Frank S. and Lois Mae Herr Wise.
Garth spent most of his career working on the railroad. He retired from Amtrak; prior to that he had worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad, Penn Central and Conrail. He was a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Garth was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Ephrata, where he served as a trustee. He devoted countless hours coaching youth sports including the Chester Valley Little League, Greater Chester Valley Youth Soccer and Paoli American Legion Baseball. He served 12 years as a township supervisor in Willistown Township in Chester County and 12 more in Brecknock Township in Lancaster County. Garth volunteered at the PA Railroad Museum in Strasburg and was a long-time member of the Pennsylvania Railroad Technical & Historical Society. He was an avid gardener and delighted in making jams and preserves and sharing with family and friends.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons, Rev. David G. husband of Katrina M. Barnard Wise of Berwick, and Alan M. Wise of Coatesville; three grandchildren, Jared, Katie, and Luke Wise. He was preceded in death by brothers, Leigh S. Wise and Timothy D. Wise.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 21, at 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Ephrata, 65 N. Church St., Ephrata, PA with the Rev. Walter Carter officiating. Friends may greet the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Garth's memory may be made to The First United Methodist Church of Ephrata, 65 N. Church St., Ephrata, PA 17522 or the PA Railroad Museum, 300 Gap Road, Strasburg, PA 17579. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA