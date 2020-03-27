Donald G. Royer, 88 of Ephrata passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at his home.
He was the son of the late Willis Royer and Elsie (Gockley) Royer.
He was an awesome father, grandpa, uncle and friend. He loved hunting, and spending time at his cabin in Potter County, where countless memories were made. Donald always was a caring soul, who loved making everyone feel good. He worked at Sensenig Corp. in earlier years and retired from Conestoga Wood Specialties.
He is survived by his daughter, Dianne Leeking and husband Dennis. He had 6 grandchildren, Heather and Matthew Shaffer, Robert, David, Joshua and Daniel Leeking and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley; a daughter, Donna VonNieda; brothers, Hayden and Robert Royer and sisters, Mildred Habecker and Margaret Fry.
A private service will be held in his honor.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
