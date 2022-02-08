Donald G. Roop, age 83, of Lancaster, formerly of Strasburg, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Audrey A. (Rowe) Roop for over 62 years. Born in Kirkwood, he was the son of the late James and Ella (Garner) Roop. He was a graduate of East Lampeter High School. Don was an active member of Calvary Monument Bible Church where he served on the usher team and was an associate elder. He also served on the board of Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF). He proudly served in the Army Reserves, retiring at the rank of First Sergeant after 21 years, while also working as a tool and die maker for Dupont and subsequent companies, retiring in 2002. Don enjoyed hunting, wood working, reading, and riding his motorcycle through all 48 states. He will be affectionately remembered for his love of God, his family, and his country.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 children: Christine wife of Douglas Denlinger of Strasburg, Dr. Stuart husband of Donna (Rohrer) Roop of Lebanon, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and a sister, Dolores Landis of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a brother, James Everett Roop.
Funeral service will take place at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, on Saturday, February 12 at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Chris Lenhart will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Calvary Monument Bible Church Missions Fund or to CEF, 5307 Main Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520. shiveryfuneralhome.com