Donald G. Rohrer, 90, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Penn Township, he was the son of the late Paul O. and Anna Graybill Rohrer. Don was the loving husband of the late Patricia A. Dennis Rohrer, who died in March of 2009 following 51 years of marriage. A proud veteran, Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association. Don was a partner of Rohrer's Quarry, Inc., Lititz, where he served as President of the company until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of White Oak Church, Manheim, where he served on the building finance committee, and as Sunday school treasurer. He enjoyed spending time in Florida during the winter months, loved to go fishing on his boat in Delaware, and in his early years snowmobiling in winter and hunting at Pine View Hunting Camp in Potter County. He loved golfing with his buddies, and cherished the time he could spend with his children and grandchildren. Don was a humble hard-working individual his entire life; he made friends easily, and you could count on his word and his caring spirit as he made co-workers, friends, and even strangers feel like family.
Surviving are four daughters: Lu Ann Rohrer of Lititz, Karen Crouse wife of the late Chet Crouse of Manheim, Bonita wife of Vernon Martin of Manheim, Jodi wife of Danny Beisker of Lancaster, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, a brother, Wilbur husband of Judith Rohrer of Lititz, and two sisters: Carol Ann wife of Gerald Hess of Manheim, Elaine wife of Wilmer Martin of Ephrata.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Don's funeral service at White Oak Church, 1211 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with additional visitation on Saturday morning at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Longenecker's Brethren Cemetery, Lititz. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Don's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.